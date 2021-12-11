Veteran Major League Baseball Player Announces Retirement At 35

MLB veteran Andrew Romine is retiring from baseball after 11 seasons in the league.

He took to Instagram to make his announcement on Friday.

“I was a boy with a dream. A dream of becoming something great. To push harder, be better and compete against the best in the world. A dream to be a part of history. As I hang up my cleats today and reflect on my journey through Baseball, all I can think is ‘Thank You,'” he wrote.

Romine was selected by the Los Angeles Angels with a fifth-round draft pick out of Arizona State in 2007. After his first four MLB seasons in LA, the baseball journeyman spent time with Detroit, Seattle, Texas and Chicago. The prime of his career came during his stint with the Tigers from 2014-17.

Andrew Romine gained his notoriety as an extremely rare type of player. Appearing in at least one game each defensive position, the veteran ball player earned the nickname “All Nine Romine.” He even played all nine position during a single game in 2017 — becoming just the fifth player in MLB history to do so.

In his final MLB season with the Cubs, the 35 year old appeared in 26 games.

Best of luck in retirement, Andrew.