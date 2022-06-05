Veteran NASCAR Driver Apologizes Following Sunday's Race

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 22: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It was a rough day at Gateway for NASCAR star Ross Chastain, who had multiple run-ins with opposing drivers during the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Chastain finished eighth at the race today with NASCAR veteran Joey Logano coming out as the winner. But his performance was marred by multiple run-ins in the waning stages of the race.

Several NASCAR drivers decided to teach Chastain a lesson by giving him the same treatment. So when the race was over, Chastain owned up to his mistake.

Speaking to FOX's Jamie Little after the race, Chastain apologized for continuing to make the same mistakes. He said he recognized that he owed "half the field" an apology for his dangerous actions.

"It's one thing to do it once, but I kept driving into guys.... I owe half the field an apology... I deserve everything that they do. I can't believe I continued to make the same mistake."

The first caution came in Stage 2, when on Lap 22 Ross Chastain clipped Denny Hamlin's car, causing him to collide into a wall.

It wouldn't be long before Chastain made that same mistake again. He tapped Chase Elliott's car, causing him to spin out which caused a domino effect of slowdowns an spinning.

It was at that point that fans started really giving Chastain the business on social media.

The several racing teams that Chastain affected have admonished him for making those mistakes.

We'll see if NASCAR itself takes any action to compel him to change his behavior more forcefully.