Veteran NASCAR Driver Had Blunt Message For Bubba Wallace

It hasn’t been a great first season in the No. 23 car for Bubba Wallace.

Wallace, who is racing for Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team, has struggled at times during the 2021 season. He is currently in 21st place in the Cup Series standings. Wallace will look to better his standing on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin, who is part of the No. 23 team, summed up his thoughts on Wallace’s performance earlier this year.

“You’ve got to just optimize your day. That’s something that team has not really done a great job throughout the year is finish where you’re running,” Hamlin said in an interview with Fox’s Bob Pockrass. “They’ve run inside the top 10 in three races and had a car capable of contending for a top 5, and mistakes take them out of it. I think they’ve really got to work on their execution. Bubba has to continue to evolve as a driver. Put the work in and concentrate on how he can do his job to the best of his ability. Use all of the tools that are at his disposal.”

It’s gotten spicy at times on the track, as well.

During a recent race, veteran NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. had a blunt message for Wallace and his team.

“You tell the No. 23, he better get his s*** together,” Truex said during a race.

Statements like this are common during races, as tensions are often high. However, it’s clearly been a somewhat frustrating season for Wallace and his team.

Wallace will look for a promising result on Sunday.

Today’s race is set to begin at 2 p.m. E.T. from Dover International Speedway.

[Sportscasting]