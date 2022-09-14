Veteran NASCAR Driver Gets Compared To Dale Earnhardt

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Jeff Gordon races in his Dupont #24 car against the Dale Earnhardt #3 Goodwrench car during the Daytona 500 at Daytona Speedway on February 14, 1993 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

With Kyle Busch officially joining Richard Childress Racing on Tuesday, his boss saw it fitting to the two-time Cup Series champion to the late, great Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Speaking on Busch at a North Carolina press conference, Childress said that he saw No. 3 when he looked into the 37-year-old's eyes.

"We started talking and we talked about championships. And we talked about winning races. I looked at him in his eye and I seen that look in Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s eye," Childress explained.

"He’s like, ‘We’re gonna win.’ I’d seen that look before and watching Kyle, I watched his talent for many years since he started in the Busch Series. Just how he handles a car the guard control, the way he drives a car, and take no prisoner attitude. That’s the Dale Earnhardt style that I was accustomed to racing with. And I think Kyle has that modern style of racing that Dale Earnhardt had in his time."

Back in April, Busch himself said he felt like "The Intimidator" hearing the boos in Bristol. Saying after the win, "I feel like Dale Earnhardt Sr. right now ... I didn't even do anything."

He'll take over for Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 car next season after spending his entire career with Joe Gibbs Racing.