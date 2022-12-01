Veteran NASCAR Driver Has Brutally Honest Message For Fans

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is a proponent of moving away from the current single-race championship model.

Hamlin, who's never won a Cup Series title, acknowledged that his view on the topic may not be well received — but he chose to speak his mind anyway.

"I'm the last one that should comment on this because I've never won one and I'll just sound like some bitter a------ that's never won one," he said. "But I'm telling you, there needs to be a bigger sample size.

"... If you stretch it out over a three-race series, you'll get more of the right champion."

Hamlin said he can't point out a specific past champion who wasn't deserving, but he still believes a multiple-race series is better for the sport. He also pointed out the fact that this potential format could increase ratings for NASCAR.

Hamlin finished fifth in this year's postseason. The 42-year-old veteran will continue driving for Joe Gibbs Racing this coming season.