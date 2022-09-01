Veteran NASCAR Driver Hinting At Major Decision Soon

LONG POND, PA - JULY 24: Kyle Busch (#18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&M's Toyota) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch doesn't have a contract for next season, which has been a major talking point over the past few weeks.

Busch's longtime sponsor, M&M's and Mars Inc., is leaving NASCAR at the end of the season. That means Joe Gibbs Racing must find a replacement or Busch could be left without a seat next year.

According to his latest comments, a decision is coming soon. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass spoke with Busch and said the veteran driver is "weighing multiple offers" but has not made a decision just yet.

Busch won both of his Cup titles - in 2015 and 2019 - and all but four of his 60 career Cup Series victories after joining Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. Earlier this season, he lamented his future being up in the air.

"It'd be like Dale Earnhardt in 1998, three or four years after winning his last championship, being on the free agency market and not having a ride. That just sounds crazy," Busch said, per ESPN. "I don't know what to do, how to fix that."

Where will he be next season?