Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year.

A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon famously wore a "24ever" patch on his suit in his farewell season.

As a result, many think that this is a sign that Harvick is preparing for the 2023 season to be his last on the NASCAR Cup Series. His contract expires after the season and it's not clear what his plans are for 2024 and beyond.

The photo has since been deleted from Instagram, which may only further fuel speculation that Harvick might be retiring. Regardless, No. 4 will be leaving behind an incredible legacy at Stewart-Haas if and when he leaves:

Kevin Harvick made his NASCAR debut in 2001 and needed only three races to get his first win. He went on to win twice that season with 16 top 10 finishes en route to Rookie of the Year honors.

In 22 NASCAR seasons, Harvick has 60 wins, 428 top 10s and 31 poles from 779 races. He was the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, the 2007 Daytona 500 winner and countless accolades.

Will 2023 be the final season for Kevin Harvick in the NASCAR Cup Series?