Veteran NASCAR Driver Will Have New Engineer This Weekend

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 20: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Soon-to-be 42-year-old NASCAR vet Martin Truex Jr. will be traveling out west with a different engineer this weekend.

Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, "Martin Truex Jr.'s regular traveling engineer has a wedding this weekend so Cole Pearn will fill the role as team engineer at Sonoma on the No. 19 Cup car."

Truex faces a tough decision coming up, as he may be heading towards the final lap of outstanding racing career.

On Friday, the 31-time Cup Series admitted that he thinks about whether or not he'll race in 2023 daily.

Telling NASCAR media members:

I think about it every day. We’re working on it. I should know something soon. I’m taking it all into account — my whole life, all of racing, everything. Everybody asks me, but I still don’t have any news. I’ll let you know when I find out.

If MTJ were to retire, that would leave an open spot on Joe Gibbs racing. One that any driver would make a push for.

Recently, Martin Truex Jr. started his 600th career Cup Series race, becoming just the 32nd driver to do so. Joining the likes of Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt.