Veteran NBA Player Claims Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 5: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason game on October 5 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley reminisced about a time when he received a threat from a ball boy.

Speaking on his "The Pat Bev Podcast," Beverley brought up a play from the NBA playoffs where the Houston Rockets were facing the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beverley attempted to steal the ball from Russell Westbrook, but accidentally made contact with Westbrook's knee.

The Thunder point guard was forced to miss the playoffs as a result of the injury.

"I had a ball boy threaten to kill me over the Russell Westbrook injury," he said. "I get to OKC the next game, the police officers in front."

"They put a police car in front of my house in Houston," Beverley continued. "I get to the hotel, I’m on the floor by myself. Police guy at the door. I’m looking. I go out in the morning for tea or coffee like Starbuck. Police guy is with me. They passing out papers of a young guy’s face… he threatened to kill me. The s--- was real."

In the end, there was no confrontation - which is probably for the best.