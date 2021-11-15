A veteran NBA big man has a notable challenge for President Biden ahead of his meeting with China on Monday.

On Monday, President Biden is scheduled to meet with China’s Xi Jinping. The meeting between two of the world’s most-powerful leaders has understandably sparked some debates about the upcoming conversation.

Veteran NBA big man Enes Kanter wants the president of the United States to press China’s leader on human rights issues.

Kanter, who said he was pressured to not speak out against China, isn’t backing down.

The veteran NBA big man wants President Biden to press on what Uyghur Muslims face and the issues concerning Tibet and Hong Kong.

“Stop playing games with bullies & do what you promised to the world! Prioritize Human Rights!” he tweeted.

Kanter has repeatedly called out our country’s relationship with China, including several aspects that relate to him directly, like the NBA and Nike.

The veteran NBA big man is currently playing for the Boston Celtics.

Kanter has been in the league since 2011.