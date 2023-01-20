Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 24: Serge Ibaka #25 of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum on March 24, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports.

Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his deep-bench position behind star center Brook Lopez.

Before his departure from the team, Ibaka averaged a career-low 11.6 minutes per game behind the Milwaukee big-man depth chart. Through that time on the court, he averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Ibaka is currently signed on a one-year contract with the Bucks worth $2.9 million. His contract has a cap hit of $1.83 million.

It seems Ibaka, 33, wants to find a team that can use him as a consistent cog in their post player rotation. As of right now, he's purely an insurance policy for the stacked Milwaukee big man depth chart of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Lopez.

The NBA trade deadline will strike on February 9.