Veteran NBA Small Forward Is Retiring At 26

Chandler Hutchison is retiring from the NBA, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Hutchison was selected by the Bulls in the first round of the 2018 draft. He spent time on the team's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, before being traded to the Wizards in August of 2021.

One month later, the Wizards traded Hutchison to the Suns. He played six games for Phoenix before being waived.

Hutchinson last played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in five games.

In 103 NBA games, Hutchison averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest. His best production came during the 2019-20 season in Chicago.

This is an early exit from the NBA for Hutchison, who turned 26 years old this past April.

