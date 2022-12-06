Veteran Nebraska Player Announces He Is Transferring

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After four seasons in Lincoln, Huskers defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has announced that he's ready for a change.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the upperclassman and Iowa native said he's hitting the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.

Writing:

I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the University of Nebraska has provided for me. Representing this university and program will always hold a special place in my life. I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates for many lifelong memories and friendships.

Newsom may have been a part of Nebraska's program for the past four years but didn't see much playing time until this season. The DL appeared in nine games for the Cornhuskers in 2022, recording all three of his season tackles against Illinois.

The former three-star prospect is just the latest scholarship player recruited by Scott Frost to enter the portal following the hiring of Matt Rhule.