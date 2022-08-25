Veteran NFL Free Agent Announces His Retirement At 31

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Veteran free-agent J.C. Tretter has announced his retirement from football after eight seasons in the NFL.

The 31-year-old center will continue his role as president of the NFL Players Association.

Tretter took to Twitter with an official announcement on Thursday morning.

"On the the next chapter," he wrote above a heartfelt letter.

After transferring from tight end to left tackle during his collegiate career at Cornell, Tretter was selected by the Green Bay Packers with a fourth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He dealt with a variety of injury issues during his first three seasons in Green Bay before signing with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2017 season. From there, he started 16 games in every campaign through 2021.

The Browns released Tretter before the final season of his three-year contract back in March.

Tretter, who studied labor relations during his time at Cornell, was elected as president of the NFLPA in 2020. He played a major role in negotiating the league's current collective bargaining agreement and was re-elected for a second term in March 2022.