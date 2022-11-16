Veteran NFL Free Agent Suspended For 8 Games

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 21: Chris Herndon #89 of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, an NFL veteran was suspended for eight games.

Chris Herndon, who is currently a free agent, received an eight-game suspension from the league. It's unclear why the suspension was handed down, but his free agency makes a little more sense now.

"Former Jets and Vikings TE Chris Herndon - who is currently a free agent - has been suspended for the 8 remaining weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season," ESPN NFL insider Field Yates reported.

Herndon started his NFL career as a member of the New York Jets, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. After three seasons in New York, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent just one season.

He signed with the New Orleans Saints in August, but didn't make it out of training camp with the team.