Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Ruled Out For Sunday's Game
The Arizona Cardinals will once again be down veteran kicker Matt Prater on Sunday after briefly getting him back the last couple of games.
The two-time Pro Bowler has been battling a hip injury throughout the year and was listed as questionable earlier this week before being downgraded to out this morning.
The team announced the move via Twitter:
Tristan Vizcaino, who the Cardinals signed earlier this weekend, will now handle the kicking duties for Arizona. In seven career games, he's hit on 9-of-10 field goal attempts and 12-of-17 extra points split between stints with the 49ers and Chargers.
To this point in the season, Prater had been a perfect 8-for-8 on FGs and 9-for-9 on XPs. His best marks since his 96.2% season with the Broncos back in 2013.
The redbirds will try to stay afloat in the NFC West with a much-needed win over the similarly struggling Rams.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.