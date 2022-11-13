Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Ruled Out For Sunday's Game

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will once again be down veteran kicker Matt Prater on Sunday after briefly getting him back the last couple of games.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been battling a hip injury throughout the year and was listed as questionable earlier this week before being downgraded to out this morning.

The team announced the move via Twitter:

Tristan Vizcaino, who the Cardinals signed earlier this weekend, will now handle the kicking duties for Arizona. In seven career games, he's hit on 9-of-10 field goal attempts and 12-of-17 extra points split between stints with the 49ers and Chargers.

To this point in the season, Prater had been a perfect 8-for-8 on FGs and 9-for-9 on XPs. His best marks since his 96.2% season with the Broncos back in 2013.

The redbirds will try to stay afloat in the NFC West with a much-needed win over the similarly struggling Rams.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.