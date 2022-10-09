Veteran NFL Kicker Injured During Sunday Afternoon's Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Kicker Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he kicks the game-winning filed goal to win the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It's been a big day for injuries in the NFL and even the kickers are starting to feel the dreaded bite of the injury bug.

During Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers veteran kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury. He was quickly listed as questionable to return and was later downgraded to out.

At 39 years of age and with his 40th birthday just around the corner, Gould is one of the oldest players in the NFL. He can't be taking injuries like that often (unless he's got Tom Brady's magic coursing through his veins).

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky took over on extra point attempts in the fourth quarter, converting one of two as the 49ers easily put the hapless Panthers away.

Robbie Gould has been kicking in the NFL since joining the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2006 and enjoyed 11 successful seasons in Chicago.

After a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2016, Gould joined the 49ers in 2017 where he has found new life to his career.

Gould led the NFL in field goals made that season, and converted a whopping 97-percent of his field goals in 2018 as the 49ers made the Super Bowl.

Hopefully this injury doesn't mark the end of his season - or his career.