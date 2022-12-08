Veteran NFL Kicker Is On His Way Back On Thursday

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: Kicker Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks the game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field on November 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be getting a key piece of the team back in the very near future.

Kicker Chris Boswell suffered a groin injury in practice a few weeks ago and has missed a handful of games while being on injured reserve. However, it seems like Boswell will be back on the field in no time.

Reporters at practice on Thursday noticed he was back with the team.

"Chris Boswell returned to practice Thursday, meaning the Steelers have 21 days to activate the kicker from injured reserve," Steelers reporter Joe Rutter said.

Boswell is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, despite playing a significant portion of his NFL career at Heinz (now Acisure) Field.

We'll have to wait and see when he enters the lineup.