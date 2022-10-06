Veteran NFL Kicker Still Not Practicing On Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a divisional showdown on Monday night.

Unfortunately, the team might be without one of its best players. Harrison Butker, one of the most accurate kickers in the league, is still battling an ankle injury.

According to head coach Andy Reid, Butker is still not practicing just yet.

"Harrison Butker (ankle) won’t practice for the Chiefs today, per Coach Reid. Everybody else will work," Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen said.

Butker injured his ankle in a Week 1 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Reid blamed the turf for injuries to Butker and another Chiefs player.

"They resodded it, which is a good thing because they practice in there," Reid said, via ESPN. "But it was a little bit loose. That's what happens sometimes when you resod, is it's loose. It was part of the Butker injury and McDuffie injury ... The turf picked up and I would tell you that that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I would tell you that, too. So it's not an excuse by any means, but I mean, you all can see it. Watch the tape."

Butker will have an extra day to get ready for Monday night's game, so there is still a chance he plays.