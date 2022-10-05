Veteran NFL Kicker Will Officially Not Play This Week

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When the Arizona Cardinals take the field on Sunday afternoon they'll do so without their starting kicker.

According to a statement from head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Prater will be out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Veteran kicker Matt Ammendola will reportedly take his place this weekend.

"Kingsbury said Matt Prater will be out for the Eagles game. Matt Ammendola will kick," Cardinals reporter Darren Urban said.

It's a tough blow for the Cardinals who are gearing up to face off against the NFL's only undefeated team. The Eagles are one of the most balanced teams in the league and Arizona needs every advantage it can get.

Ammendola recently spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, filling in for kicker Harrison Butker. Unfortunately, he missed a few key kicks - including extra points - and was released by the team before Week 4.

How will he perform on Sunday?