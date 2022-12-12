Veteran NFL Player Believes His Integrity Is Being Attacked

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NFL made waves last week for fining the New Orleans Saints and some of their players for allegedly faking injuries in recent games. One Saints star is not taking the accusation lightly.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan admonished the NFL for accusing him of that. He said that he believes that the league is attacking his integrity for doing so.

Jordan revealed that he's recently had to undergo an MRI on his foot. He has since been diagnosed with a foot sprain.

NFL fans find themselves on Jordan's side. Some are saying that the MRI alone should be enough to satisfy the NFL that he's not faking injuries, while others are suggesting that he consider suing the league:

"If he really got an MRI the following day, that seems pretty far to fake an injury...shouldn't that all but disprove the "fake" injury?" one user replied.

"Goodell must be thinking that @camjordan94 never missed a game due to injury so he can’t have injuries," another wrote.

"He should sue them," a third suggested.

"NFL has a vendetta against the Saints since "Bounty Gate." I would take the NFL to court and sue the Hell out of Goodell and the NFL," wrote another.

Cam Jordan will probably appeal this case and should probably win if he has the facts on his side.