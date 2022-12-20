Veteran NFL Player Released In Surprising Move On Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN December 31: Indianapolis Colts Mascot Blue runs onto the field at the start of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 31, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 22-13. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have released sixth-year defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

This move comes as somewhat of a surprise as Odenigbo was in the midst of one of his better NFL seasons. Though 12 games, he'd logged 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.

It's currently unclear why the Colts released one of their most productive defensive linemen. Some fans and analysts are speculating that Odenigbo may have wanted out of the struggling Colts organization.

Regardless of the reasoning behind Odenigbo's release, he will now hit waivers. If he doesn't get picked up, he'll be free to join any team he wants as an unrestricted free agent.

Odenigbo signed with the Colts prior to the 2022 season. He's taken the field for four different teams during his six year NFL career so far.