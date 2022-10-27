Veteran NFL Player Reportedly Asked To Be Released

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has asked for and will receive his release from the Houston Texans, per multiple reports.

Grugier-Hill lost snaps to rookie linebacker Christian Harris this past weekend. Harris played 38 snaps in his rookie debut while Grugier-Hill took the field for just 18.

After notching a career-best 108 tackles through 14 games with the Texans last year, Grugier-Hill re-signed with Houston prior to the 2022 season. Through six starts this year, the 28-year-old linebacker has 40 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended.

Grugier-Hill was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with a sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft. After four seasons in Philly, he played one year with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

Grugier-Hill could be a solid veteran addition for any team looking to add depth at the linebacker position.