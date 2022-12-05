Veteran NFL Punter Cut By Team Monday Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have cut veteran punter Kevin Huber after 14 seasons with the organization.

Rookie Drue Chrisman will take over as the team's new punter.

Huber, 37, was averaging 43.2 yards per punt through nine games this season — his lowest average since his sophomore season in 2010. He pinned 29.03 percent of his 31 punts inside the 20 yard line.

The rookie Chrisman, 25, has punted nine times in three games this season. He's averaging 51.2 yards per punt and has pinned five inside the 20 (55.56%).

Chrisman, an Ohio State product, will look to continue his solid special teams play as the Bengals finish out the remainder of their 2022 regular season.