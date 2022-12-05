Veteran NFL Punter Cut By Team Monday Afternoon
The Cincinnati Bengals have cut veteran punter Kevin Huber after 14 seasons with the organization.
Rookie Drue Chrisman will take over as the team's new punter.
Huber, 37, was averaging 43.2 yards per punt through nine games this season — his lowest average since his sophomore season in 2010. He pinned 29.03 percent of his 31 punts inside the 20 yard line.
The rookie Chrisman, 25, has punted nine times in three games this season. He's averaging 51.2 yards per punt and has pinned five inside the 20 (55.56%).
Chrisman, an Ohio State product, will look to continue his solid special teams play as the Bengals finish out the remainder of their 2022 regular season.