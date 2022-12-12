Veteran NFL Punter Is Going To Be Out For A While

Punters are people too and the Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly be without theirs for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to the media on Monday, coach Nick Sirianni said that veteran punter Arryn Siposs, who was injured in Sunday's game against the Giants, suffered a more significant leg injury than initially thought.

“Arryn’s is going to be a little longer than we expected," Sirianni said. Adding, "We will have to bring somebody in. Don’t know how long it’s going to be."

Siposs went down with the injury on a blocked punt in which he picked up the ball and tried to run with it; taking a pretty big hit on the sideline.

The 30-year-old punter is in his second season with Philadelphia after successfully transitioning from Australian football to the NFL.

Siposs played two years at Auburn where he averaged 44 yards per punt in his college career.