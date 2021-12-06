Veteran NFL Punter Released On Monday Afternoon

The Atlanta Falcons made a number of roster moves on Monday. One of which was the release of veteran punter Dustin Colquitt.

The Falcons have designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from IR and waived veteran P Dustin Colquitt. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 6, 2021

“The Falcons have designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from IR and waived veteran P Dustin Colquitt,” Yates reported.

When Atlanta designated Hurst to return, they had to clear a spot on the 53-man roster. Unfortunately, Colquitt was the collateral damage.

Colquitt entered the league in 2005 after being selected in the third-round of the NFL Draft out of Tennessee. In 16 NFL seasons, the elder brother in the first family of punting made two Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

Hayden Hurst seems to be on his way back, as the Falcons have waived TE Parker Hesse. Thomas Morstead is also locked in as the team’s punter, as the Falcons cut ties with Dustin Colquitt on Monday https://t.co/nKN2ees0NM — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) December 6, 2021

Dustin Colquitt spend 14 seasons in KC before bouncing around between the Jaguars, Steelers and Falcons over the past two years.

Now Hayden Hurst returns from the IR after being placed there on November 18. In nine games for Atlanta, Hurst has just 20 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. Though the emergence of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts has a lot to do with that.