Veteran NFL Punter Reportedly Suffered Brutal Injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts appeared to have suffered a significant loss at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis announced punter Rigoberto Sanchez sustained an Achilles injury at the end of practice today. While the team didn't offer details on the severity of the injury, the team reportedly fears the worst.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles.

"Rigoberto Sanchez suffered what’s believed to be a torn Achilles in practice today, sources say. Further testing to come but the team is bracing for bad news here," Garafolo said.

Sanchez signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 NFL draft came to a close. He beat out veteran punter Jeff Locke and has held down the team's punting role ever since.

It certainly seems like his run as the team's punter will come to an end - at least for the 2022 season.