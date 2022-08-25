Veteran NFL Punter Was Released On Thursday Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have had a small battle at punter this offseason. But it appears that the veteran has lost his starting job.

According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the Vikings are releasing veteran punter Jordan Berry today. The seven-year veteran was the Vikings starting punter last season and had his best season, averaging 46.5 yards per punt.

Winning the starting job is rookie Ryan Wright, who went undrafted out of Tulane this past year. Wright earned First-Team All-AAC honors with the Green Wave in 2021.

Of course, the Vikings could still release Wright and sign another punter they like during final roster cuts.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings signed cornerback Tye Smith.

Jordan Berry went undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in 2014 after three all-conference seasons in four years. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 and gave them stability at the position for the next few years.

From 2015 to 2020, Berry played in 91 games and made 385 punts, averaging 44.4 yards per punt. As a rookie in 2015, he had a 79-yard punt, which led the league.

Berry had only one punt blocked in six years with the Steelers before losing the starting job to Pressley Harvin III in 2021. He signed with the Vikings and re-signed with them after the season.

