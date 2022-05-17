Veteran NFL Punter Was Released On Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears released a punter on Tuesday morning to make room for an offensive tackle.

The Bears released Ryan Winslow and signed Shon Coleman to their 90-man roster.

Winslow has been around the block as a punter and played for three different teams last season. He got to punt for the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders.

His average yards per punt comes out to 41.6.

He played in two games for the Panthers and got a ton of work. He punted the ball 13 times and averaged 38.6 yards per punt with a long of 46 yards.

Before this season, he played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and had six punts with an average of 48.5 yards.

We'll have to see if another team scoops him up to try and create competition at that position going into training camp