Veteran NFL Quarterback Has Essentially Quit Team

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 23: Marcus Mariota #1 and Desmond Ridder #4 of the Atlanta Falcons walk off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

This past week, the Atlanta Falcons named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their starter heading into Week 15 — benching veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota.

Mariota is currently away from the team and may not return.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Mariota's absence with an "illuminating" statement during a press conference on Tuesday.

"(The knee) is nothing that has been an issue this season, but that’s (Mariota's) prerogative so … Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports," Smith said, per team insider Jeff Schultz.



Mariota started the first 13 games of the season and led the Falcons to a 5-8 record. He collected 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air, and 438 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Falcons selected Ridder with a third-round pick in this year's draft. He's yet to see any regular-season action.

Atlanta is currently third in the NFC South behind 5-8 Carolina and 6-7 Tampa Bay.

Ridder and the Falcons will face off against the New Orleans Saints in a Week 15 contest on Sunday.