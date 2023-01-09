Veteran NFL Running Back In Doubt For The Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Several NFL teams are heading to the playoffs for the first time in several years, but one of them may be without one of their most important players.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins may be without star running back Raheem Mostert for their Wild Card playoff tilt with the Buffalo Bills. Per the report, he suffered a broken thumb in their playoff-clinching win over the Jets in Week 18.

Prior to his injury, Mostert had 11 carries for 71 yards and looked rock solid rushing the ball. He finished the season as Miami's leading rusher with 891 yards and three touchdowns.

If Mostert is out, Jeff Wilson will most likely get the bulk of touches out of the backfield against the Bills. Wilson isn't exactly a dynamic receiving threat but still finished the season with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage split between the Dolphins and 49ers.

The Miami Dolphins have not won a playoff game in over 20 years and have been held to a grand total of 24 points from their last four postseason games.

Miami's hopes likely hinge on the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is still recovering from a severe concussion that has cost him the last two games.

The Dolphins were competent with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson filling in, but competent may not be enough to upset the Bills.

Can Miami win without Mostert?