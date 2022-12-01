Veteran NFL Running Back Not Happy About Benching

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It wasn't that long ago that the New York Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jets needed depth at the position since Breece Hall was lost for the season due to a torn ACL. Robinson played in three games right off the bat before head coach Robert Saleh decided to make him a healthy inactive for their game against the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

Robinson wasn't happy with the decision and made that clear when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

“Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play," Robinson said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don’t expect anything unless I work for it, and I’ve been working my ass off. Me not playing pisses me off.”

Prior to being scratched, Robinson carried the ball 25 times for 75 yards and also got a touchdown in the receiving game.

The good news for him is that he might be back in the lineup this Sunday. Michael Carter is battling an ankle injury and the Jets are unsure if he'll be able to suit up against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.