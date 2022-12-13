Veteran NFL Running Back Officially Released Tuesday

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: A Falcons helmet on the field during Saturday morning workouts for the Atlanta Falcons on July, 30, 2022 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons cut Damien Williams on Tuesday.

Williams had been out since Week One with a rib injury so the team decided to release him from injured reserve so that he can get another shot on a different team.

There's a good chance that he will get another shot with a team since ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Williams is "100% healthy" right now. He only has one rush for two yards this season.

Before signing with the Falcons, he spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears where he racked up 40 rushes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Before that, he spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19) and four with the Miami Dolphins (2014-17).

For his career, he's played in 98 games and has 336 rushes for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns.

We'll have to see where Williams ends up next.