Veteran NFL Running Back Passed On Saints Opportunity

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After Javonte Williams' season-ending knee injury, Latavius Murray bolted for Denver.

But according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill, the veteran running back had a spot waiting for him on New Orleans' roster.

Per Underhill, "The Saints offered Latavius Murray a spot on the 53-man roster yesterday, according to a source. Murray chose to accept Denver's offer after Broncos RB Javonte Williams tore his ACL."

Murray had spent three of his last four NFL seasons with the Saints, with a campaign in Baltimore in between.

The 32-year-old figures to get plenty of opportunities to tote the rock in Mile High, splitting carries with Melvin Gordon III.

A former Pro Bowler, Murray is joining his fifth team in nine seasons. His most productive year came back in 2015 when he ran for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in Oakland.

He'll look to channel some of that when he joins Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and Co. in Denver.