Veteran NFL Running Back Released In Surprise Move

It's a tough day - and week - for hundreds of players around the NFL who will be cut to make way for the 53-man roster.

Each and every offseason brings surprising decisions from teams across the league. With difficult decisions to make, teams opt for surprising moves they think will help the team in the long run.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Texans made such a decision. The team released veteran running back Marlon Mack, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter had the news first.

The move is somewhat surprising given the fact that Mack looked to have his speed back this offseason. Following an Achilles tear, he struggled to regain his agility.

However, in his first preseason game with the Texans, he ran for 55 yards on just 10 carries.

Despite his solid training camp and strong performance in the preseason game, the Texans decided to move on.