Veteran NFL Running Back Returned To Practice Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with a foot injury.

He was limited during today's practice, but is trending in the right direction to play on Sunday.

Foreman has been an excellent producer for the Panthers in the wake of the Christian McCaffrey trade. Over the last six games, the 26-year-old running back has notched 526 yards and four touchdowns.

Foreman suffered this foot injury during his team's Week 12 win over the Denver Broncos. Fortunately for him and the Panthers, the team just had the benefit of a Week 13 bye to recover.

Before he returned to practice on Thursday, Foreman said he's "95% sure" he'll play in this weekend's game against the Seattle Seahawks.