Veteran NFL Running Back Seriously Injured On Sunday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It was a rough day for the Seattle Seahawks as they lost 39-32 to the New Orleans Saints. But the bigger loss for the Seahawks might have come to their star running back, Rashaad Penny.

Speaking to the media after the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Penny suffered a "serious" ankle injury in the second half. He described it as a long term injury that will keep him sidelined for a while.

Penny has been the Seahawks' leading rusher this season, averaging 73 yards per game and a whopping 6.0 yards per carry. He had eight carries for 54 yards in the loss to New Orleans.

Last year Penny led the Seahawks in rushing yards with 749 while averaging a league-leading 6.3 yards per carry. He did all of that while only playing 10 games.

If Rashaad Penny is out for the weeks to come, we can expect rookie Kenneth Walker III to take the reins and be the feature back in Seattle as they try to climb back up to .500 on the season.

Right now the biggest issue for the Seahawks is probably their defense. They already rank in the bottom-two in the NFL, and are making it a lot harder for Geno Smith and the offense to churn out wins.

Will the loss of Rashaad Penny mark the end of the Seahawks' rushing attack this season?