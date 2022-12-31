Veteran NFL Running Back Was Released On Saturday

The Los Angeles Chargers have released fifth-year running back Sony Michel.

The team made this move in order to clear a roster spot for star pass rusher Joey Bosa, who was activated off of the injured reserve ahead of this weekend's game vs. the Rams.

Michel appeared in 10 games for the Chargers this season, logging just 106 yards and zero touchdowns on 36 carries. This is the least productive season of his NFL career. In 2021, the first-round draft pick notched 845 yards and four touchdowns as a member of the Rams.

Michel was third on the Chargers' depth chart behind Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley. He also split touches with rookie fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller.

The Chargers, who've already clinched a postseason berth, will face off against the Rams in a Week 17 matchup on Sunday.