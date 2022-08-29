Veteran NFL Safety Was Released On Monday Morning

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans made a couple of big roster moves on Monday morning.

In addition to releasing longtime punter Brett Kern, they've also decided to cut ties with safety Adrian Colbert.

Colbert signed with the Titans three weeks ago but wasn't able to crack their 53-man roster.

He has spent time with five NFL teams since making his debut in 2017. He started his career with the San Francisco 49ers and made 21 appearances in two seasons before he was released.

In those two seasons, Colbert had 58 total tackles (49 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and six passes defended.

He then spent time with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and the New York Giants in 2020 before playing for the New York Jets last season.

He's appeared in 37 games throughout his career and has compiled 109 total tackles (84 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight passes defended.