Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 29

On Tuesday night, a veteran NFL tight end announced his retirement from the game of football.

Matt LaCosse, 29, took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a message for his fans. He thanked those who helped him reach the NFL and play the game he loves.

"I am saying goodbye to the game that I love, the game that I have sacrificed so much for, and I want to truly say thank you to those who have sacrificed so much for me," LaCosse said in a statement on Twitter.

LaCosse initially joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL draft. After a hamstring injury in camp, the Giants waived him.

He spent a few days with the New York Jets before eventually returning to the Giants for the 2015 season. LaCosse spent three years with the Giants before joining the Denver Broncos for two seasons.

He eventually signed with the New England Patriots, where he spent another two seasons.