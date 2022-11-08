Veteran NFL Tight End Cut Following Loss On Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams cut veteran tight end Kendall Blanton after yet another disappointing loss on Sunday.

Blanton has appeared in four games for the Rams this season, reeling in two catches for 35 yards.

Blanton originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He saw his first NFL start during the 2021 regular season, and started in place of an injured Tyler Higbee during last year's Super Bowl victory.

In addition to the release of Blanton, the Rams also waived safety Terrell Burgess. Both players will now hit the waiver wire.

With these moves, the Los Angeles organization cleared room for the possible elevation of rookie running back Kyren Williams, who's been on the injured reserve for the entire season thus far.

The Rams are now 3-5 on the season after Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.