Veteran NFL Tight End Cut On Tuesday Afternoon

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Texans decided to move on from a player who started three games for the team this season.

After starting the first three games of the season, tight end Pharaoh Brown missed last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Just a few days later, he was no longer with the team.

"Texans cutting tight end Pharaoh Brown, according to sources. Brown (6-6, 258) missed Chargers game (hip, shoulder injuries). Signed one-year, $3 million guaranteed contract this offseason. He has 7 catches for 72 yards this season, 46 career catches for 433 yards, two touchdowns," NFL insider Aaron Wilson said.

Brown missed Sunday's game against the Chargers with hip and shoulder injuries.

In three games for the Texans this season, he racked up seven catches for 72 yards. Earlier this offseason, he signed a one-year, $3 million guaranteed contract.

Former first-round pick O.J. Howard should see increased playing time with Brown gone.