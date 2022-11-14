Veteran NFL Tight End Reportedly Out For The Season

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be shorthanded in the passing game for the remainder of the 2022 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, tight end Zach Ertz is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Ertz got hurt early on during the Cardinals-Rams game on Sunday. He caught a third-down pass on their first drive of the game and had to exit the game.

He did not return for the rest of the game.

Ertz will finish the season with 47 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns. Trey McBride will be his replacement for the final seven games.

The Cardinals' path to a playoff spot just got that much tougher, but they're still going to do everything they can to get there.

Their next game will be against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Mexico City on Nov. 20.