Veteran NFL Tight End Ruled Out For The Season

The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran tight end Will Dissly on season-ending injured reserve.

Dissly suffered a knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. MRI testing revealed that he sustained a knee contusion, ruling him out for the final two games of the season.

Despite this early end to the season, Dissly will finish his 2022 campaign with career highs in receptions (34) and receiving yards (349). He also reeled in three touchdowns for the Seahawks this season.

Dissly is in his fifth season with the Seahawks since he was selected with a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, they have a few serviceable options at the tight end position. Leading tight end option Noah Fant (426 receiving yards) and Colby Parkinson (239 yards) will be asked to step up in Dissly's absence.

The Seahawks will close out their 2022 regular season with matchups against the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams.