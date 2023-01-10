Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Be Traded This Offseason

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks made it abundantly clear he didn't want to be there anymore.

Cooks doesn't want to be part of a rebuild, which the Texans have seemingly been through for the past few years. "I'm not going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild," Cooks said Monday.

His comment came on the same day the Texans moved on from head coach Lovie Smith. Cooks wasn't done, though.

Here's more of what he said, via ESPN:

"I'm not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks," Cooks said. "That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan."

Earlier this season he was frustrated when his trade request wasn't honored.

"Don't take a man's kindness for granted," Cooks tweeted. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Cross the line with my playing career."

Where will Cooks play in 2023?