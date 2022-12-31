Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Was Released On Saturday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants said goodbye to a veteran wideout as they attempt to make their late-season playoff push.

Per FOX's Ralph Vacciano, "The Giants activated S Xavier McKinney (hand) off the non-football injury list and released WR David Sills."

The undrafted free agent out of West Virginia played in 13 games with the G-Men over the past two years, starting six and posting 13 catches and 123 yards.

Fans reacted to Sills' release on Saturday.

"13 is available," a user tweeted at Odell Beckham Jr.

"David Sills," another laughed.

"That means 13 is available," another fan reminded Beckham.

The good news is that New York gets starting safety Xavier McKinney back after missing seven games with a hand injury.

Last season, McKinney was the team's third-leading tackler and led the defense with five picks.

It also frees up that jersey for OBJ should he decide that his heart resides in the Big Apple.