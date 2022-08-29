Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Won't Be Surprised If He's Cut

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Darius Slayton seemed like a lock to make the New York Giants' 53-man roster heading into training camp but now, he's not so sure.

With the emergence of David Sills and Wan'Dale Robinson, he could be left without a roster spot after final roster cuts are made on Tuesday.

Slayton even spoke to the media and said that he wouldn't be surprised if he didn't make the roster.

“I don’t think surprised is the word,” Slayton said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "I don’t think I would be surprised now. I don't know. Every year, it’s kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don’t know. I don’t really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

Slayton's numbers went down last season after he finished with 26 receptions for 339 yards and two touchdowns. That came after he had back-to-back seasons of 700+ yards receiving.

Slayton will know his fate in less than 36 hours. All roster cuts are due by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.