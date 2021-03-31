Veteran QB Colt McCoy Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly signed long-time NFL quarterback Colt McCoy to a one-year deal.

The former Texas Longhorn will join rising second-year backups Chris Streveler and Cole McDonald on the QB depth chart behind third-year starter Kyler Murray — giving the Cards a veteran presence in the quarterback room.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the signing Tuesday night on Twitter.

Veteran NFL QB Colt McCoy is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2021

In 2020, Arizona was inches away from breaking a four-year playoff drought. A Week 17 victory over the John Wolford-led Los Angeles Rams would have done the trick, but the banged up Cardinals were unable to get the job done.

After Murray suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Streveler took over at the helm. From the jump, it was clear the rookie backup was unable to operate under Kliff Kingsbury’s pass-heavy offensive attack — throwing for 101 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the costly 18-7 loss.

This playoff-disqualifying defeat likely played a major role in the signing of McCoy.

Entering the league in 2010, the NFL journeyman has taken snaps for four different franchises. Aside from his 21 starts for the Cleveland Browns during his first two seasons, McCoy has been a backup for his whole career — splitting time with San Francisco, Washington and most recently New York.

During his 2020 season with the Giants, the veteran QB played in four games and started two in relief of starter Daniel Jones. Through a 1-1 record as a starter, McCoy threw 40/66 for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

With his experience at the position, the 11th-year pro should move into the Cardinals’ primary backup role.