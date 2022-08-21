Veteran SEC Running Back Reportedly No Longer With Team

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 7: A Tennessee Volunteer holds up his helmet in the team huddle before the NCAA football game against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Neyland Stadium on September 7, 2002 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won 26-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tennessee is down a running back heading into the 2022 season.

According to Austin Price of VolQuest, Lyn-J Dixon is not with the program anymore.

His time with the program only lasted three weeks. He originally committed to the Volunteers three weeks ago and was set to be eligible for the season before this report came out.

Dixon has had some history with Tennessee. He originally committed to the program in 2017 before he de-committed and signed with Clemson.

He ended up playing at Clemson from 2018-21 before he transferred to West Virginia during the 2021 season. He finished his Clemson tenure with 218 carries for 1,420 yards and three touchdowns.

Dixon is a former four-star running back in the class of 2017 and was the No. 27 player in his home state (Georgia).

He was also the No. 258 overall recruit in the country regardless of position, per 247Sports composite rankings.