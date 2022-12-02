Veteran Starting Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Phil Jurkovec #5 of the Boston College Eagles looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Alumni Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec plans to enter the 2023 NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

As a graduate transfer, Jurkovec has one year of remaining eligibility.

Jurkovec has been the starting quarterback for Boston College since 2020. He began his college football career as a backup quarterback for Notre Dame, joining the Fighting Irish program as a four-star recruit in 2018.

Limited by injury issues, Jurkovec started 24 games during his three-year stint with the Eagles — collecting 5,183 yards, 35 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

The veteran signal caller missed the final month of the 2022 season due to minor knee and rib injuries. He's expected to be fully healthy by the time spring practice rolls around next year.

Jurkovec will be one of the most seasoned players in this year's transfer portal. The 23-year-old QB is looking for "an opportunity to play, develop and lead a program," per Thamel.

Jurkovec is a potential NFL draft prospect if he can put together a solid 2023 season.